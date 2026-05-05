Former Florida coach Billy Napier alluded to the Gators being “broken” when he initially accepted the job. Now at James Madison, he’s focused on 2026 and beyond, continuing what has proven to be a winning program under coaches Curt Cignetti (Indiana) and Bob Chesney (UCLA).

There’s no question that Napier’s time at Florida was tenuous and a rollercoaster. He went 22-23 in three-plus seasons, getting the axe after a 3-4 record this past season.

There were moments, though, including improvement in 2024 when the Gators finished 8-5 and won the Gasparilla Bowl. However, Florida fell short way more often than not under his watch. Napier seemingly hinted at there being a lot more of an undertaking in Gainesville than initially perceived as for why that was the case.

“Third time being a head coach. I think typically, when you get one of these jobs, it’s broken,” Napier said on Fitz The Bill. “There’s lots of things to fix. You got a long list of problems that you got to solve. And I think here (at James Madison) we’re kind of starting on second base a little bit, you know, we’re benefiting from, you know, the last 20 years, there’s 18 championships have been won here in football, and there’s been a lot of great coaches rolling through here. So we inherited winning culture.

“Very impressed with Coach Chesney, and obviously, just three years ago with Coach Cignetti. So we benefit from that. I do think the kids that we have on our team, we have 50 returning players. You know, they made a decision to come here for the right reasons. Also, I’m very impressed with the administration at JMU. There’s complete alignment top to bottom, there’s a total commitment to winning. They’re very forward-thinking. They’re out in front of the issues, and they’re anticipating and they’re moving with intent. You know, I think they’ve been very calculated.”

Just because it didn’t work out for Napier doesn’t mean Group of Five coaches were banned from Florida. The Gators and AD Scott Stricklin went out and hired Tulane head coach Jon Sumrall after leading the Green Wave to the CFP.

“Jon Sumrall is a proven winner and an exceptional leader who has built successful programs at every stop,” Stricklin said in January. “He brings tremendous energy, strong recruiting relationships across our footprint, and a philosophy rooted in toughness, discipline and player development. He will cultivate a daily culture of competitiveness, accountability and winning that drives success on the field and throughout our program. Jon fully understands the expectations at the University of Florida, including our expectations to produce championship teams that feature a dynamic offense, and we’re excited to welcome him and his family to Gator Nation.”