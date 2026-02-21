Bracketology: Joe Lunardi forecasts where Florida will end up by season's end

It seems like the Florida Gators are still in a good position for the NCAA Tournament, according to ESPN bracketology expert Joe Lunardi. Florida is currently a No. 3 seed in the committee’s Top 16 seeds.

The reigning national champions could certainly make another run. That’s how Lunardi sees it as the season comes to a conclusion ahead of the conference tournaments.

The way Lunardi predicts it, Todd Golden and Florida could rise up to a No. 2 seed based on the remaining schedules. He explained Saturday night on SEC Network.

“If Purdue had lost last night in Indiana, Florida would have been the last two seed on their board,” Lunardi said of the committee’s top 16. “And that could be the case, you know, a week from now, I think at the end of the day, because so many of the teams ahead of them are going to take losses. I believe Florida will enter the actual bracket and the actual NCAA tournament as a two seed and … very much looking the part of a Final Four contender.”

Interesting;y enough, On3’s bracketologist James Fletcher III had this to say about Florida. This was ahead of Saturday’s contest against Ole Miss where he projected the Gators as a three-seed, as of now.

“Florida currently stands at 20-6 and 8-5 in Q1, with surging analytic numbers that place it among college basketball’s elite,” he wrote. “As they wait for the resume to catch up, the Gators prepare to face Ole Miss in a must-win to move up the board.”

Must win? Certainly. Florida beat Ole Miss 94-75 on Saturday on the road for an impressive victory, improving to 21-6 on the season.

Just on the outside of the top 10 of the AP Poll, Florida could make waves once again. They’re back in action Wednesday at Texas.

In the win over Ole Miss, Florida was led by Alex Condon, who had 24 points, four rebounds and six assists. Thomas Haugh added to it with 20 points, nine rebounds and four assists in the game.

Not only that, Florida also got double digit efforts from Urban Klavzar, Boogie Fland and Xavian Lee, who had 15, 11 and 11, respectively. A total team effort could lead Golden and Florida to back to back titles this March.