Bruce Pearl, Jamal Mashburn question Todd Golden's analytical approach to final possession vs. Iowa

No. 1 seed Florida lost to Iowa following a surprisingly lax defensive possession in crunch time. After the game, March Madness television analysts questioned the thought process that went into how the Gators defended on the most key sequence in the game.

Florida opted to face-guard players on an in-bounds pass by Iowa with less than 10 seconds remaining. The Gators led 72-70 at the time. Hawkeyes guard Bennett Stirtz managed to slip around a screen to take the pass.

He quickly raced up the floor, forcing Florida help defender Thomas Haugh to commit. That left Iowa big Alvaro Folgueiras free in the corner. Stirtz passed, Folgueiras hoisted and drained the game-winning 3-pointer.

“Todd is an analytical guy,” former coach Bruce Pearl said on Inside March Madness. “And he would have not wanted to give that three up, and he would have been willing to put one of Iowa’s non-… not one of their best free-throw shooters on the line. That’s what he was prepared to do.

“But what Iowa did by getting the ball in on that circle-back play, first of all why are we face-guarding there? And why are we then going to allow him to circle and trail? Right now we’re giving them everything they want. So they’re going to drive down this lane and they’re going to come off the strong-side corner, causes a full rotation. It just was a tremendous breakdown in coverage and if Todd had to do it all over again they would have backed off the defense and just let the ball be in-bounded in front and play from there.”

Fellow analyst Jamal Mashburn seemed equally confused by Florida’s approach. He pinned it on analytics.

“Yeah, I don’t understand it,” Mashburn said. “In this day I think you can overcomplicate things with analytics. You talk about the midrange shot not being a great shot. But that particular strategy seems like he was trying to deny him, but Stirtz is a great free-throw shooter. I really don’t understand it.

“I mean he should have just let them catch him. What I mean by catch them is let them just catch and stay in front rather than trailing. Once you’re trailing you put everyone else behind you in a compromising position to help, and you leave 3-point shooters open. And the kid knocked it down.”