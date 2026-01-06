Cincinnati RB transfer Evan Pryor has committed to Florida out of the NCAA transfer portal, On3’s Hayes Fawcett has learned. Pryor visited Gainesville on Jan. 5.

Pryor has been highly productive for the Bearcats over the past two seasons. He’s put up 1,087 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns so far in his career, including 76 carries for 522 yards and three touchdowns.

However, Pryor is a four-year college football veteran with two additional seasons at Ohio State under his belt. He began his college career with the Buckeyes, but logged just 40 carries for 147 yards and one touchdown during that span.

Pryor entered the NCAA transfer portal ahead of the 2024 season and has had the two best years of his career ever since. He’s also proven his abilities out of the backfield over that stretch, catching 25 passes for 298 yards and a pair of receiving touchdowns.

Before college, Pryor was a four-star recruit and top 100 prospect in the 2021 recruiting class per the Rivals Industry Rankings, which is a proprietary algorithm that compiles ratings and rankings from all four primary recruiting media services. He was the No. 91 overall player and No. 6-ranked running back.

His presence in the Florida running back room will look to replace the production of departing tailbacks Ja’Kobi Jackson, KD Daniels and Treyaun Webb. He’ll look to continue his production in Gainesville under first-year head coach Jon Sumrall.

Florida will certainly be one of the more followed teams throughout the portal process. Sumrall is looking to immediately find success after a few down years under Billy Napier. Doing so through the transfer portal has proven to be effective at other places.

Everything will lead into the Sept. 5 opener against Florida Atlantic. So much will be different compared to this past year’s finale vs. Florida State. Fresh faces, from the roster to the coaching staff, will be running onto the field.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.