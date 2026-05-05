Report: Dante Fowler signing one-year deal with Seattle Seahawks

Former Florida star Dante Fowler has found a new home in the NFL, according to a report from the NFL Network. Fowler will be signing a one-year deal with the Seattle Seahawks.

Fowler visited the Seahawks last month during his free agency. Now he’ll ink a deal worth up to $5 million, according to the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Dante Fowler is coming off a quieter 2025 season with the Dallas Cowboys after a bit of a breakout campaign with the Washington Commanders a year prior in 2024. While with the Commanders, Fowler racked up 39 tackles, 10.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, an interception returned for a touchdown, a pass deflection and 12 quarterback hits.

His production slid a bit in Dallas. He finished the 2025 season with 15 tackles, 3.0 sacks, three passes defended and 10 quarterback hits.

The former No. 3 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, Fowler is entering his 12th season in the league. He has played in 159 career games, making 58 starts. He started 11 of 17 games for the Cowboys last year.

Dante Fowler was initially drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars, and he spent his first three playing seasons with the Jags. He then headed to the Los Angeles Rams for a year and a half.

Following that stint, Fowler spent two years with the Atlanta Falcons. He then joined the Dallas Cowboys for the 2022 and 2023 seasons. He spent 2024 with the Washington Commanders before returning to the Dallas Cowboys in 2025.

So the 2026 season will mark the sixth different NFL team Dante Fowler has played for. Fowler’s production at the NFL level has been solid, and that followed a remarkable college career at Florida.

While with the Gators, Fowler emerged as a true freshman in 2012 on a team that won 11 games. He finished his career — he entered the NFL Draft following his junior year — with 140 tackles, 33.0 tackles for a loss, 14.5 sacks, five forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and two passes defended.