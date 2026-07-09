Florida 3-star DL commit Cain Van Norden transfers to St. Frances Academy (Md.)

One of the top defensive lineman in the state of Maryland is making his way over to arguably the best high school football team in the country heading into the 2026 season.

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Class of 2027 3-star DL Cain Van Norden, a 6-foot-7, 299-pound Florida Gator commitment, has transferred from District Heights (Md.)·Bishop McNamara to Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances Academy. The Panthers ended last season with a 9-1 record and as the No. 2 ranked team in the country, according to the final Rivals National 2025 High School Football Composite Rankings. St. Frances Academy finished as Maryland’s No. 1 team, per the Massey Rankings.

3-star DT Cain Van Norden is transferring from Bishop McNamara to St. Frances Academy (MD) for the 2026 season @CainV41608



The 6’6” Van Norden is committed to Florida. The Panthers add an SEC commit to one of the top defensive units in the nation. pic.twitter.com/0ahAyaDHWI — Billy Tucker (@TheUCReport) July 9, 2026

“They’re recruiting me pretty hard, probably the hardest,” Van Norden told Gators Online when he committed to Florida back in May. “Everything is going well. (Defensive line) coach (Gerald) Chatman came up to see me a few weeks ago and then (assistant defensive line) coach (Jonathan) Saxton and the defensive coordinator (Brad White) came to see me last week, so we are building a strong relationship.”

St. Frances Academy was recently named the No. 1 team in the country, according to the Andy’s Take’s Way-Too-Early Top 25 High School Football Rankings. The defense will remain one of the top units in the nation as it will be anchored by Van Norden, EDGE rushers like five-star Anthony Sweeney (Texas Tech commit), Jermaine Smith and Jayden Travers (Nebraska commit).

The offense also is filled with a myriad of talent with star tailback Sa’Nir Brooks and wide receivers Samir Edwards, James Branch slated to all return along with guys like newcomers like Brandon Jefferson, Eli Ferguson entering the offensive mix. With the kind of team the Panthers are slated to have this fall, the chase for another high school football national championship is well within reach as they enter the 2026 campaign.

More about St. Frances Academy

“St. Frances Academy, located in Baltimore, Maryland, is a distinguished Catholic high school known for its rigorous academics, strong athletics, and commitment to spiritual growth. Offering a range of AP and honors courses, the school prepares students for higher education and future careers. Its athletic teams are competitive and well-regarded. Emphasizing leadership, community service, and personal development, St. Frances Academy cultivates well-rounded, future-ready students.”