Florida 4-star OT commit transferring to Roanoke Catholic (Va.)

The Roanoke Catholic School (Va.) Celtics have seen a number of high school football transfers come through this off-season, but none might bigger than the one they received earlier this week.

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Class of 2027 4-star offensive tackle Elijah Hutcheson has confirmed with Rivals that he’s transferring from Roanoke (Va.) North Cross School to Roanoke Catholic (Va.). Hutcheson is the No. 91 overall prospect, No. 7 offensive tackle and No. 2 in the state of Virginia in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies.

Hutcheson continue to compete in the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association (VISAA), which includes programs like Benedictine (Va.) and Trinity Episcopal School (Va.), respectively.

The 6-foot-6, 255-pound offensive tackle made his commitment to the Florida Gators early last month and now heads into his senior campaign prepared to play with a new high school football team.

“I feel like Florida is a school where I can see myself growing into the person I want to be, religiously and in the real world,” Hutcheson told Gators Online earlier in May when he made his commitment to Florida.

“They have great people inside their program, but they also have great people in their Gator Made program. Hearing all the things that Gator Made does for the players, that might have been the first thing I’ve heard from a school that made me tear up. They really care about making you more than just a football player and want you to be set with your goals.”

The Celtics finished the 2025 high school football season with a 5-5 record and as the state’s No. 290th ranked team, according to the Virginia High School Football Massey Rankings. Roanoke Catholic with some of the off-season additions via student-athlete transfers projects to be one of the state’s Top 25 high school football teams.

Scouting Summary: “Hutcheson looks the part of a future SEC starter at left tackle. He has a long frame with good length and does not carry much bad weight right now. There is plenty of room to keep adding mass the right way once he gets into a college strength and conditioning program. As his body continues to develop, he should be able to carry more weight without losing his movement skills. He will need to get stronger and continue building his base, but the upside here is very high.” – Gators Online publisher Corey Bender