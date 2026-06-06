Report: Florida baseball to part ways with pitching coach David Kopp
Florida baseball is set to part ways with pitching coach David Kopp, D1Baseball’s Kendall Rogers reported. He spent the last five seasons in Gainesville.
Kopp arrived at UF as a volunteer assistant coach in 2021 after previously serving as the pitching coach and recruiting coordinator at Florida Atlantic from 2018-21. He got his coaching start as a student assistant at Clemson in 2016 and spent a season as pitching coach and recruiting coordinator at Florida Southern in 2017.
This story will be updated.