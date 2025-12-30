Florida redshirt sophomore CB Aaron Gates plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, On3’s Hayes Fawcett reports.

In his third season of collegiate football, Gates played in just four games before suffering a season-ending injury in Florida‘s 26-7 loss to No. 4 Miami on Sept. 20. In those four games, the Moreland, GA native recorded four tackles.

Gates redshirted after playing in just four games as a freshman in 2023 and enjoyed the best season of his career (so far) in 2024. That season, he played in nine games and recorded 27 tackles, four TFL, three pass deflections, two fumble recoveries, and one interception.

Prior to enrolling at Florida, Gates was ranked as a four-star prospect and the No. 369 overall player in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus. He was the No. 33-ranked safety in his class and the No. 35 overall player from the state of Georgia, hailing from Trinity Christian School.

Jon Sumrall hopes to usher in new era at Florida

Following the mid-season firing of Billy Napier, Tulane head coach Jon Sumrall was the hire to lead the Florida program into the next era.

“I think we’ve got a lot of great players, and I think we’ve really got high character in that class,” Sumrall said at his introductory press conference. “I think the staff has done a good job. I’m going to fight like heck to hold on to them. I FaceTimed with as many of them as I could last night until I fell asleep [on Sunday]. I’m going to FaceTime with the rest of them [Monday] and get them all knocked out and make sure they know, man, I can’t wait to coach them. I’d love to coach them.”

Aaron Gates is now the 20th Florida player who is expected to enter the Transfer Portal. A few of Florida‘s biggest losses includes quarterback DJ Lagway, wide receiver Eugene Wilson III, and EDGE rusher Jayden Woods.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3's Transfer Portal wire.

