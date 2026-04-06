Florida center Micah Handlogten plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, On3’s Joe Tipton reported. He spent three seasons with the Gators after transferring from Marshall and has a waiver currently pending for another year of eligibility.

Handlogten appeared in 34 games this past season at Florida, including two starts. He averaged 4.1 points and 5.9 rebounds across 14.8 minutes per action. That came after he played in 16 games as a junior in 2024-25 after coming back from a devastating injury suffered in the 2024 SEC tournament.

Initially, the plan was for Handlogten to redshirt the 2024-25 season. However, he returned to the court in February 2025 as Florida went on to win its first national championship since 2007.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire.

The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and X account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.

Micah Handlogten played high school basketball at Huntersville (NC) Southlake Christian Academy, where he was a four-star prospect. He was the No. 305 overall player from the 2022 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.

Handlogten joins center Olivier Rioux as Florida players expected to enter the transfer portal when the window opens April 7. However, the Gators are expected to get key pieces back from this year’s SEC title-winning team.

Guard Boogie Fland announced his plans to return to Florida next season after leading the team in steals this past season. The former Arkansas transfer averaged a team-high 1.7 steals while adding 11.6 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.5 steals per game.

Additionally, guard Urban Klavzar is set to return to Gainesville in 2026-27. Across 35 games this past year, he averaged 9.6 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.3 steals as a junior.

Of course, Florida is also retaining its coach. Todd Golden’s name was likely to come up in multiple high-profile coaching searches – most notably at North Carolina before news broke that the Tar Heels are expected to hire Michael Malone as its next head coach.

But UF athletics director Scott Stricklin said the school was ready to ensure Golden would be in Gainesville for the foreseeable future. That’s why he is planning another contract extension.

“When we have talented, successful coaches, we’re going to do everything we can to make sure they know that they are appreciated at the University of Florida,” Stricklin said, via Gators Online. “We’ve given Todd new contracts each of the last two years. He’s a priority for the University of Florida, and we’re going to treat him as such.”