Florida’s towering presence is on the move. Seven-foot-nine center Olivier Rioux is entering the NCAA Transfer Portal, On3’s Joe Tipton confirmed Tuesday morning, marking one of the more unique names to hit the market ahead of the spring window.

The portal officially opens April 7 and closes April 21 as part of the NCAA’s new 15-day transfer window. While players must enter during that span, they are not required to commit to a new program by the deadline.

Rioux’s decision comes after a limited on-court role during the 2025-26 season. The redshirt freshman appeared in 11 games, averaging just 1.5 minutes per contest and totaling seven points. Despite the minimal playing time, Rioux still managed to carve out a historic moment earlier this year.

In Florida’s 102-61 win over Saint Francis, head coach Todd Golden emptied the bench late, allowing Rioux to check in and make an impact. In the closing seconds, he threw down his first career basket, a dunk that also made history, as the 7-foot-9 center became the tallest player ever to score in a college basketball game.

The move to the portal comes despite clear offseason progress and optimism surrounding his development. Rioux spent last summer training extensively in his native Canada while preparing for Team Canada’s U-19 camp. His agent, Peter Yannopoulos, noted significant improvement in multiple areas of his game.

“He’s so much better than he was even six months ago,” Yannopoulos said, via Gators Online. “He’s working hard on both sides … really focusing on his mobility, agility, and expanding his offensive arsenal, including his 3-point shot.”

Moreover, Rioux redshirted during Florida’s 2024-25 national championship season, using the year to develop on the scout team. Entering this past season, Golden indicated the expectation was for Rioux to begin carving out a role in the rotation.

“I think he’ll be more of a factor,” Golden said prior to the season. “His hands have gotten better. His feel and comfort on the floor have improved. He’s put in an incredibly good summer.”

Still, that opportunity never fully materialized. Now, Rioux will look for a fresh start elsewhere, likely at a program willing to invest in his long-term development and unique physical profile.

At 7-foot-9, he remains one of the most intriguing prospects in the sport. Even as he searches for a bigger role moving forward.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and X (formerly Twitter) account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.