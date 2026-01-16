Florida is continuing to shine a light on its new head coach, Jon Sumrall. After utilizing a billboard to promote his hiring outside Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta ahead of last week’s Peach Bowl, the Gators are taking a similar action in Miami.

More Sumrall advertisements are popping up, this time in South Beach. That’s where this coming Monday’s national title game will take place between Indiana and Miami. Florida wants its presence to be remembered.

Check out the photographic evidence below, shared by the team’s official X (formerly Twitter) account. Florida officially named Sumrall its next head coach on Nov. 30.

Moreover, Florida has a right to be excited. Sumrall spent the past two seasons as Tulane‘s head coach. At the helm of the Green Wave, he amassed a 20-8 overall record and 14-2 mark in conference play. Moreover, he guided Tulane to its first-ever CFP appearance this past season.

Before coaching at Tulane, Sumrall was Troy‘s head coach for two seasons. He led the Trojans to a combined 23-4 record and back-to-back conference titles.

Sumrall hasn’t wasted any time since taking the reins at Florida. He’s already reeled in 28 players via the NCAA Transfer Portal this offseason.

Most notably, the Gators have added former Kentucky safety Cam Dooley, Cincinnati running back Evan Pryor and Georgia Tech quarterback Aaron Philo. Of course, Florida has suffered its fair share of losses as well.

Florida standouts such as quarterback DJ Lagway and wide receiver Eugene Wilson III entered the transfer portal after Sumrall was hired. Despite the team’s losses, Sumrall is confident in the program’s future.

“That passion and enthusiasm, the fire, that’s part of what attracted me here, because I’m wired the same way,” Sumrall said at his introductory press conference. “The standard here is championships. That’s why I came. I’m built for this job. I was made for this job. Winners win; I’m a winner; we’re going to win.

“… We’re going to play with an edge, a blue-collar mindset, and a chip on our shoulder. We will be tough. We will have grit. We will not be outworked. We will play with passion and physicality. We will build our scheme in all three phases around our players and their strengths.”

Sumrall replaced Billy Napier, who spent four seasons as Florida’s head coach. Florida’s administration fired Napier eight weeks into the season. He finished his tenure with a 23-27 record and a 10-20 mark against SEC opponents.

The Gators haven’t had a 10-win season since 2019, when Dan Mullen was the program’s head coach. In the 2026 campaign, Jon Sumrall will look to return Florida to its former heights. Evidently, the school isn’t shying away from spreading the message.

— On3’s Grant Grubbs contributed to this article.