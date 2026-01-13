Florida EDGE rusher Brien Taylor plans to enter NCAA transfer portal, On3’s Pete Nakos reported. He played two seasons with the Gators.

Prior to Florida, Taylor played at Blinn College for two seasons in 2022-23). He then landed at Florida and played a large role in two seasons. Taylor totaled 38 tackles, five tackles for loss, two sacks and one forced fumble in the last two seasons.

As a member of the Class of 2024 (JUCO), Taylor was a four-star recruit out of Houston (Texas) Cy Falls, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was the No. 2 overall prospect in the state, the No. 3 EDGE rusher in the class and the No. 7 overall prospect in the class.

While Florida loses Taylor to the portal, they gained another defender. Former UCLA safety Kanye Clark committed on Monday.

Clark had the best season of his career so far in 2025, totaling 23 tackles (16 solo) including two pass breakups and a forced fumble. Prior to 2025, he logged tackles across two seasons.

He’s appeared in 16 games total for the Bruins in his college career. He played in five games during the 2023 season as a reserve cornerback and special teams performer. He followed that up by playing in the first two games of 2024 before missing the rest of the season due to injury.

Before college, Clark was unranked in the 2023 class. That’s according to the Rivals Industry Rankings, which is a proprietary algorithm that compiles ratings and rankings from all four primary recruiting media services.

Clark is the 22nd player to commit to the Florida Gators ahead of the 2026 season. Florida currently has the No. 8 overall portal class as of this report, per On3’s 2026 team transfer portal rankings. The Gators have also lost 25 players to the portal, which isn’t surprising given the coaching turnover that took place to begin the offseason.

Jon Sumrall is taking over head coaching duties. He led Tulane to the College Football playoff in 2025 and is replacing Billy Napier, who has since taken the same job at James Madison.