Florida football injury updates: Jon Sumrall details where Gators' health stands starting spring

Jon Sumrall provided a full injury report ahead of Florida‘s spring practice slate, which kicked off this week. According to the new Gators head coach, several players — including potential starters — are either limited to start the spring or out completely.

This includes WR Dallas Wilson, who the Gators have high hopes of for in 2026 after an abbreviated yet productive true freshman season. Sumrall said that Wilson is limited to start the season “out of an abundance of caution” while he deals with a foot injury. He notably had surgery on his foot after the season.

“If we’re playing a game, he’s practicing,” Sumrall said. “But I’ve got a pretty good pulse of what he’s about and what kind of player he is, so we’re going to be smart-tough there, not dumb-tough.”

On the defensive side of the ball, LB Myles Graham (shoulder), CB Dijon Johnson (knee) and DE Kamran James (shoulder) are all limited for the time being as they recover their from respective surgeries. James had his surgery as recent as this offseason.

“Myles Graham, obviously coming off the shoulder. He’s limited in what we’re going to allow him to do this spring. He’ll be able to do a little bit more as spring goes, but there will be no 11-on-11 tackle football for Myles. Which, you know, same deal. We’ve seen him play — I want to see some other guys.

“… Dijon Johnson, obviously coming off the knee. He’s going to have some return-to-play activities this spring, wasn’t out there today practicing, but should have an opportunity to do more as spring proceeds. … Kam James out there again, shoulder, but non-contact today.”

Sumrall considers OL Fletcher Westphal (wrist) JACK Titus Bullard (hamstring) and CB Javion Toombs (shoulder) as limited as well. He listed DL Kendall Guervil (knee), DL Jalen Wiggins (hip), CB CJ Bronaugh (shoulder), OL Chancellor Campbell (knee) and OL Daniel Pierre Louis (hip) as out for the entire spring.

Florida’s spring practices kicked off on Tuesday, March 3. The Gators will hold 15 practice dates culminating in the annual Orange & Blue Game, which is set for April 11.