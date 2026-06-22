Florida getting ahead in the 2028 class after a couple big recruiting events in Gainesville

Rivals Football Recruiting
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- RIVALS FOOTBALL RECRUITING 5-stars, top recruits talk Florida's Grill in the Ville: "I know it’s an amazing honor to play in The Swamp"
- RIVALS Intel: Top women's basketball recruits set visits
- RIVALS FOOTBALL RECRUITING Travis Hunter comparisons, a phone that won't stop ringing – and a leader emerging for 5-star A'mir Sears
- RIVALS FOOTBALL RECRUITING 2028 DB Phoenix Evans checks out SoCal schools, has SEC visit set for weekend
More Florida Gators News
RIVALS FOOTBALL RECRUITING
Elite 2028 WR Braylon Clark aiming for SEC visit this weekend
WOMEN'S SPORTS
Top 2027 recruit Emely Belis Del Rosario breaks down recruitment
WOMEN'S SPORTS
Top 2027 recruit Anna Moser sets official visits
MICHIGAN WOLVERINES BASKETBALL
Michigan coaching search: Billy Donovan labeled as 'the most obvious candidate' to replace Dusty May
ON3 NBA DRAFT