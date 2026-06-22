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Rivals Football Recruiting

Florida getting ahead in the 2028 class after a couple big recruiting events in Gainesville

wiltfong hs
Steve Wiltfong

Vice President of Recruiting and Transfer Portal, rivals

@swiltfong_6h0members liked this
Reporting for
Hudson West
Sarasota quarterback Hudson West (2) passes during Friday night's game. Sarasota High hosts Braden River on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025, in Sarasota.

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