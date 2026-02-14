Florida is set to give away Vince Carter-themed t-shirts during the Kentucky game on Saturday. But you have to be sitting in the lower bowl for those!

Remember when Carter played for the Toronto Raptors? And he wore the iconic dinosaur jersey that had the typical 90s flare?

Yup, Florida brought it back in their own way with orange t-shirts. On it is the Gator logo’s interpretation of that iconic look. Take a look at the fly Florida shirt below!

to all the fans in the lower bowl today, this one's for you 😏🔥 pic.twitter.com/Q0puCacp3F — Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) February 14, 2026

Funny enough, despite being in the Florida Sports Hall of Fame, Carter is a North Carolina man. He ultimately chose the Tar Heels over the Gators back in 1995. The eight-time NBA All-Star and Olympic Gold Medalist is still a basketball legend of the 21st century and at least Florida is paying homage to him. Or at least, that awesome Toronto logo. Anyway, on to the basketball actually being played on the court this weekend!

Florida takes on Kentucky on Saturday. Not only that, Denzel Aberdeen, who was on last year’s national title-winning team, suits up for the Wildcats.

“We are treating this game like any other game,” head coach Todd Golden said. “Happy he’s doing really well. Obviously, he’s helped their team quite a bit, get right these last couple months, and put them in a position where they’re competing. For us, it’s just another game tomorrow and I don’t anticipate (Aberdeen’s return) being an issue or distraction for us.”

Going from a backup at Florida to a starter for Kentucky, he’s averaging career highs in points (12.3), minutes (28.1), field goal percentage (.446), 3-point percentage (.375), assists (3.2), rebounds (2.5) and steals (0.7).

“He’s doing well. He’s shooting the ball really well right now. He’s always valued the basketball pretty well and had a solid mid-range game,” Golden said. “I think the area where he’s kind of taken his game up a notch this year is the way he’s shooting the ball, both off the catch and off the bounce. He’s been really lethal in league play.”