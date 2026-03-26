Florida junior guard Urban Klavzar announced on social media Thursday that he will be returning to school for the 2026-27 season. It will mark his third with the program.

Klavzar was an integral part to the Gators’ 2025-26 campaign, as he was named the 2026 SEC Sixth Man of the Year. He averaged 9.6 points, 1.5 rebounds, and 1.3 assists this season for the SEC Regular Season Champions.

He is the second major contributor for Florida to announce their return to the program. Starting point guard, Boogie Fland, also announced his return on Thursday.

BREAKING: Urban Klavzar is returning to Florida for another season, he announced on his social media pic.twitter.com/eyTTEpN5j3 — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) March 26, 2026

Klavzar scored in double-figures in 18 of his 35 games played this season. This includes a 20-point performance in Florida‘s 84-80 loss to TCU on Nov. 27, in which he drilled five of his eight point attempts. He provides, once again, stellar depth to Florida‘s roster heading into next season.

Florida looks to bounce back from Round of 32 upset next season

Florida posted a 25-6 (16-2) regular season record before being eliminated in the Semifinals of the SEC Tournament. The Gators, however, earned a No. 1 seed the NCAA Tournament and dominated No. 16 seed Prairie View A&M 114-55 in the First Round before being upset by No. 9 seed Iowa 73-72 in the Second Round.

“Overall a disappointing result for us tonight, but credit Iowa. I thought they played well, especially in the first half,” head coach Todd Golden said following the loss. “Had us on our heels a little bit, and I thought they were physically tougher than us in the first half. And it took a little bit for us to regain our footing and then they got off to a good start in the second half.

“But really proud of my group. I love these guys. They did a great job for us all year, gaining the second 1 seed in a row, and tough one for us to swallow. We’ll be thinking about this one for a while.”

Although Florida‘s quest for back-to-back National Championship victories came up short, there’s no doubt the Gators are bringing back the foundation to once again make a run at another national title. The retention of Fland and Klavzar are crucial first steps. Although Thomas Haugh is likely heading off to the NBA, the Gators could also be retaining SEC Defensive Player of the Year Rueben Chinyelu and Alex Condon.