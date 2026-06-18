Florida lands commitment from Florida Atlantic INF John Martinez out of transfer portal

Florida has landed a commitment and a signing from Florida Atlantic infielder John Martinez out of the NCAA transfer portal, according to a report from On3’s Pete Nakos. Martinez was a redshirt sophomore this season.

After making 55 starts as a freshman for the Owls, primarily at second base, he continued to have a big impact in his sophomore season this spring. Martinez hit .297 on the year.

During this year’s campaign, John Martinez started 55 games. He hit 16 doubles and five home runs. In the process, he notched 39 RBI.

A year prior, as a freshman, Martinez hit .284 with 14 doubles, a triple and three home runs. He had 30 RBI.

John Martinez also offers some other tools. He has stolen the occasional base or two, swiping 10 bases during his two years playing at the college level.

Martinez is actually returning to Gainesville, too. He suited up at Florida in 2024 as a true freshman but did not see any action and ultimately took a redshirt season before transferring to Florida Atlantic.

The FAU transfer figures to be one potential replacement for departed infielder Cade Kurland. Kurland left this offseason after discussing his desire to play professional baseball.

However, shortly after stating that desire following an NCAA Regional elimination, Kurland entered the NCAA transfer portal. He landed at LSU several days later.

If that’s the case, and John Martinez slots in for Kurland, he’ll have some big shoes to fill. Kurland was a quality contributor when healthy, though he did battle some injuries throughout his time at Florida.

This past season for the Gators, Kurland appeared in 49 games, starting 48 of them. He hit .279 with nine home runs and 33 RBI. Across his career at Florida, Kurland hit a cumulative .279, racking up 34 doubles, a triple and 43 home runs. He totaled 142 RBI.