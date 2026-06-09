Florida lands commitment from Jacksonville State RHP Maddox McDougall

According to On3’s Pete Nakos, the Florida Gators have landed a commitment from Maddox McDougall out of the NCAA transfer portal. McDougall is a right-handed pitcher who spent the past two seasons at Jacksonville State. He will now head to Gainesville, hoping for a breakout campaign with Florida. A nice pickup for head coach Kevin O’Sullivan.

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McDougall pitched in 23 games this season for Jacksonville State, 22 of which were out of the bullpen. He finished with a 2.76 ERA, giving up just 15 earned runs over 49 innings pitched. Florida will like the number of strikeouts produced, as McDougall fanned 54 opposing batters. Maybe the walks, which were at 18 in ’26, is an are the Gators will want to improve.

Four of McDougall’s outings were against power conference programs. Two of them — Alabama and Auburn — actually play in the SEC. In those two specific games, McDougall combined for 3.1 innings, seven hits, five earned runs, one walk, and two strikeouts.

On3 | Rivals’ Gators Online has a transfer portal tracker going for Florida. You can check out everything happening for O’Sullivan’s offseason moves here.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.