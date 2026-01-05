After hiring offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner, the Florida Gators engaged in multiple Georgia Tech targets out of the NCAA transfer portal. They have now landed one in the form of wide receiver Bailey Stockton, On3’s Hayes Fawcett reports. A nice pickup for Faulkner and new head coach Jon Sumrall early in the process.

Stockton became a regular in the Georgia Tech rotation this past season. He played in a total of 11 games, grabbing 21 passes for 233 yards. No touchdown wound up on the board in 2025, with only one in his career. Still, Stockton appears to be somebody Faulkner trusts in the offense.

Georgia Tech’s official roster bio for Stockton listed him as a redshirt sophomore. Meaning, two years of eligibility remain moving forward.

Florida is going to look a whole lot different on the offensive end moving forward. While there is plenty of talent in the wide receiver room, Sumrall clearly feels as if reinforcements are needed. Stockton will come to Gainesville with some familiarity with Faulkner’s offense, potentially ready to contribute right away.

More on Bailey Stockton after committing to Florida

The On3 Industry Transfer Portal Rankings slotted Stockton in as a three-star prospect. When looking at wide receivers, Stockton just missed out on the top 100 due to his No. 101 ranking. Nationally, No. 634 is where the now-Florida Gator fits in.

To this point, Stockton is the first former Georgia Tech player to commit to Florida. However, the Gators remain in the race for a few more. None more notable than quarterback Aaron Philo. It’s another case of there being a ton of familiarity involved, not just between Philo and Faulkner but possibly even Stockton.

Florida will certainly be one of the more followed teams throughout the portal process. Sumrall is looking to immediately find success after a few down years under Billy Napier. Doing so through the transfer portal has proven to be effective at other places.

Everything will lead into the Sept. 5 opener against Florida Atlantic. So much will be different compared to this past year’s finale vs. Florida State. Fresh faces, from the roster to the coaching staff, will be running onto the field.