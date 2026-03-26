Florida point guard Boogie Fland is returning to the program for another season in 2026-27. He announced the news on his Instagram account with a graphic that read simply: “Run It Back.”

Fland was the team’s starting point guard this season, helping guide Florida to a No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament and the SEC regular season championship. He started 35 games in the season.

During his lone season with Florida, Fland averaged 11.6 points, 3.5 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game. He was a strong defender and a smooth operator of the offense, though his perimeter shooting left a lot to be desired.

That perimeter shooting was the notable hole in Fland’s game. It’s also likely the reason that he won’t test the NBA Draft waters again after doing so following his freshman season at Arkansas.

During his freshman campaign at Arkansas, Fland hit 34.0% of his 3-point shots on pretty decent volume — 106 attempts. He actually took more 3-pointers at Florida this season, finishing with 125 attempts. However, he hit only 30 of them, finishing at 24.0% on the season. It’s noteworthy, however, that Fland’s shooting percentage from downtown was on an upward trajectory over the last two months of the season.

Should he regain his full shooting form from his freshman season, he could be a lethal weapon in the backcourt for the Gators. Moreover, he can provide some veteran leadership on a team likely to lose a bunch of it.

Fland is also likely to be fueled by the failure in the NCAA Tournament, too. Florida lost to Iowa on a heartbreaking late 3-pointer, flushed in the Round of 32 despite entering the tournament as a No. 1 seed. Fland was upset after the loss.

“It still hasn’t hit me,” Fland told On3’s Zach Abolverdi. “I know in an hour or two, it’s probably going to hit me. Tears are going to start coming out. But right now, I’m just numb to it all. It hurts, especially after storming back, taking the lead. I’m still shocked. I’ve got no words for what just happened. I don’t know even know what to say honestly.”

Now, Fland will get a chance to have a final say on the court in 2026-27. Florida has a significant roster rebuild coming, but he gives the Gators a great building block to start with.