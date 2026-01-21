Florida guard Boogie Fland had a tough start to the season, but he appears to be turning over a new leaf as conference play really gets underway. Enough that he’s doing some very unconventional things.

The talented point guard cut his dreadlocks following a particularly poor stretch of play, hoping the new look would unlock his former level of play. It seems to have worked.

Even better for Florida fans, Boogie Fland appears to be having fun again. That was never more clear than on Tuesday night, when Fland went flying toward the baseline chasing a ball out of bounds in a game against LSU.

As he ran into the stands, he was able to stop himself right in front of a fan eating from a small bucket of popcorn. Without missing a beat, he cupped two hands and paused, seemingly asking for a few kernels in between the live action. Check it out below.

Prior to cutting off his dreadlocks, Boogie Fland was averaging 10.8 points per game and shooting just 19.0% from 3-point range. In the three games since then leading into tonight’s contest against LSU, Fland had averaged 15.0 points per game and was shooting 30.8% from 3-point range.

In the contest against LSU, which was midway through the second half at the time of this writing, Fland had scored 10 points, dished out three assists, recorded two steals and pulled down one rebound.

Florida led by double digits with about 12 minutes to play. The Gators have won eight of their last nine games.

Boogie Fland’s transformation has been a big part of the recent success. Coach Todd Golden spoke to that after the Tennessee game, the first after Fland’s hairstyle change.

“I think he looks great,” Golden said postgame. “I think he looked great before, but I think he looks clean. Sometimes, these things can be mental. Just gave him an opportunity to kind of start fresh, and he played fantastic. From start to finish. I thought he defended very well. Obviously, in kind of the middle 20 of the game, he took over offensively and scored a majority of his points. That gave the rest of the guys a lot of confidence.

“Seeing him play freely, knock down two 3s in the first half, starting to get downhill in transition. It just kind of took a lot of the pressure and a little bit of the stress off everybody else. Once he started playing like that, we really took off.”