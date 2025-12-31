Florida RB Treyaun Webb plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, per On3’s Hayes Fawcett. He will have three years of eligibility remaining.

He’ll be a redshirt sophomore after missing the entire 2025 season nursing a hamstring injury. Webb had surgery in August and spent the entire fall recovering.

The last time we saw Webb, he was given 21 carries during the 2024 season where he logged 93 yards and a touchdown. He was more productive as a true freshman, taking 26 carries for 163 yards and two touchdowns.

Before college, Webb was a four-star recruit according to the Rivals Industry Rankings, which is a proprietary algorithm that compiles ratings and rankings from all four primary recruiting media services. He was the No. 354 overall player in his class, including the 23rd highest-ranked running back in the 2023 cycle.

His name was in the recruiting scene for a while. Notably, he earned a scholarship offer from Miami as a seventh-grader. Originally, he committed to Oklahoma but

Webb is the latest Gator to reveal his intention to leave the Florida program. UF has lost a number of players to the portal, which wasn’t entirely unexpected given former head coach Billy Napier was fired mid-season. He’s since been replaced by Jon Sumrall, who led Tulane to a College Football Playoff appearance this season.

He is the 23rd Florida player to plan to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Some of the more notable players lost include offensive stars like QB DJ Lagway and WR Eugene Wilson III. However, Florida’s staff turnover could see players from Sumrall’s Tulane roster, and elsewhere, flock to Gainesville as their next destination out of the transfer portal as a result.

Currently, Florida is set to bring in the No. 13 overall recruiting class per the 2026 Rivals Industry Rankings. The class includes 14 four-star recruits. Despite having one of the top incoming classes, Florida’s class currently ranks seventh in the Southeastern Conference.

