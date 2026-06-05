Florida right-handed pitcher Cooper Walls enters NCAA Transfer Portal

After one season in Gainesville, Florida right-handed pitcher Cooper Walls has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to On3’s Pete Nakos. Walls transferred to UF from Hawaii last offseason.

Walls competed for the final spot in Florida’s weekend rotation entering the season. He made 17 appearances (10 starts) and allowed 30 earned runs across 37.2 innings as a sophomore, good for a 7.17 ERA. He struck out 37 and walked 12. A majority of his starts came in the midweek.

Walls got the start in Florida’s final game this season vs. Troy on Monday. He surrendered two earned runs on two hits and two walks, lasting just one inning. The Trojans defeated Florida twice to advance out of the Gainesville regional, stunning Kevin O’Sullivan’s club.

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The San Diego native spent his freshman season at Hawaii and made a splash for the Rainbow Warriors. Earning Big West Freshman Pitcher of the Year honors, he accrued 60.1 IP, making 13 starts and 15 total appearances. Walls finished with a 3.73 ERA, showing great command with 45 Ks and just 15 walks.

Walls is now back in the portal for a second time. He joins a slew of other UF arms that have entered thus far, including RHP Matthew Jenkins, RHP Cooper Moss, LHP McCall Biemiller and RHP Christian Rodriguez. Gators infielder Kolt Myers has also entered the portal, which opened on June 1.

Florida has already landed a big commitment via the portal in catcher Jon Embury. He was the Atlantic Sun Player of the Year for Florida Gulf Coast this season, blasting 17 home runs while driving in 60 runs.

Gators’ season ended at home in stunning fashion

Florida had one of the more topsy-turvy seasons in recent memory this spring. The Gators went 41-21 (18-12) and played solid baseball down the stretch to close the regular season. As a result, they swiped the No. 8 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament.

After defeating Rider, then walloping Miami, the Gators were in the catbird seat, needing just one more win to clinch a spot in super regionals. They couldn’t get it done, losing twice to the Troy Trojans, 16-11 and 10-2. The UF pitching staff faded hard and it totally collapsed on Monday in the final loss.

“(Troy) outplayed us in two games, and they deserved to move on. So, congratulations to them. I mean, there were some other options, but you know, (Walls) has started before for us. So, we kind of had it mapped out pitching-wise,” O’Sullivan said after the game. “Quite frankly, we didn’t pitch well enough in this tournament.”

It’s the second season in a row that has ended in regionals for Florida. The Gators have still made the NCAA Tournament in each of the 18 full seasons under O’Sullivan’s watch. That includes nine trips to the College World Series and a national title in 2017.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and X (formerly Twitter) account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.