Florida signs former Jacksonville basketball player Jaylen Jordan to play TE

Former Jacksonville power forward Jaylen Jordan has signed a financial agreement to play tight end with the Florida Gators, according to On3’s Pete Nakos. The 6-foot-6, 235-pound Jordon will have one season of eligibility remaining in Gainesville.

Jordon becomes the latest collegiate basketball player to make the full-time transition to football after exhausting his basketball eligibility. He was offered a scholarship to play tight end by first-year Gators head coach Jon Sumrall during his visit to campus this week.

Jordon actually participated in Florida’s Pro Day in March, where he took reps at tight end, and reportedly received positive feedback from NFL personnel, though his football game clearly needs some refinement, something he’ll now get with the Gators.

Jordon is native of North Florida and graduated from Hilliard (Fla.) High near the Florida-Georgia line. He started his college career at Georgia Southwestern State, where he averaged 7.9 points and 5.8 rebounds while starting 12 of his 29 games as a sophomore in 2023-24. Jordon then transferred to Division II Flagler, where he averaged 13 points and a team-leading 7.8 rebounds while starting all 27 games as a junior in 2024-25.

Jordon transferred home to Jacksonville ahead of his senior season, where he averaged 3.5 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 11.6 minutes while starting just one of his 22 games with the Dolphins in 2025-26.

He now becomes the latest addition to the Gators’ 20-member 2026 transfer class that ranks 13th nationally, according to the Rivals Industry Transfer Portal Team Rankings. Florida is in the midst of a significant offseason overhaul ahead of the first season under Sumrall, who was hired away from Tulane to replace former coach Billy Napier, who was fired midway through the 2025 season.

Jordon joins a rebuilt Gators offense that also added former Auburn and Georgia Tech receiver Eric Singleton Jr., who signed with Florida in early January as the No. 36 overall player in the On3 Industry Transfer Portal Rankings. They’ll now be catching passes from new Florida quarterback Aaron Philo, who also signed with the Gators in January after seeing limited playing time in two seasons at Georgia Tech.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire.

The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and X account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.