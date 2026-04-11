Florida spring game: Dallas Wilson, more players not dressed

Florida hosts its first spring game under new head coach Jon Sumrall on Saturday. However, there will be several Gators unavailable for the showcase, according to Andrew Abadie of the Gainesville Sun.

This includes several players on both sides of the football. These include:

WR Dallas Wilson

WR Davian Grace

RB Antony Rubio

OL Fletcher Westphal

OL Roderick Kearney

OL Chancellor Campbell

CB CJ Bronaugh

DL Jalen Wiggins

DL Kendall Guervil

DL Mason Clinton