Florida spring game: Dallas Wilson, more players not dressed
Florida hosts its first spring game under new head coach Jon Sumrall on Saturday. However, there will be several Gators unavailable for the showcase, according to Andrew Abadie of the Gainesville Sun.
This includes several players on both sides of the football. These include:
WR Dallas Wilson
WR Davian Grace
RB Antony Rubio
OL Fletcher Westphal
OL Roderick Kearney
OL Chancellor Campbell
CB CJ Bronaugh
DL Jalen Wiggins
DL Kendall Guervil
DL Mason Clinton