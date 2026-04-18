Me’Arah O’Neal, the daugher of NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal, has entered the NCAA transfer portal. She wrote about her decision to leave the Florida Gators in a post on Twitter.

O’Neal, a former McDonald’s All-American, just completed her sophomore season with the Gators. She was a full-time starter during the 2025-26 season.

“Humbly, I just want to thank God for the journey and everything it’s taught me as I’ve navigated my collegiate career,” Me’Arah O’Neal wrote. “After a a lot of thought and intentionality with my next steps, I’ve made the decision to enter the transfer portal. With faith and high expectations, I’m ready to power forward and embrace wherever God takes me next.”

O’Neal is coming off a season in which she averaged 13.6 points and 6.4 rebounds per game, filling the stat sheet. However, Florida underwent a coaching change after the season, replacing head coach Kelly Rae Finley.

That likely helped prompt the move from Me’Arah O’Neal, who will undoubtedly have plenty of suitors in the transfer portal. She was grateful for her time at Florida, though.

“Thank you to the entire coaching staff and faculty — I’ll never forget the time, the conversations, and the memories we created,” O’Neal wrote. “I don’t take for granted the care that was shown to me.

“To my teammates… what we built is something you can’t replace. I love y’all forever, no matter where life takes us. To Gator Nation, your love and support will always be with me. Truly grateful for every moment.”

Me’Arah O’Neal logged double-doubles in her first three games of the season for the Gators. She was also named the SEC Co-Player of the Week on Dec. 30 after a strong showing in a game against Furman.

As a high school prospect, Me’Arah O’Neal was selected to play in the 2024 McDonald’s All-America Game. She was also invited to the 2024 Jordan Brand Classic Game. O’Neal led her team to win the Southwest Preparatory Conference Class 4A girls state basketball title.