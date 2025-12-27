Florida tight end Amir Jackson is re-signing with the Gators, On3’s Pete Nakos and Hayes Fawcett reported. He previously said he planned to enter the NCAA transfer portal.

Jackson previously told On3 of his intentions to enter the transfer portal with three years of eligibility remaining. He appeared in 12 games this past season, hauling in three receptions for 29 yards and a touchdown as a redshirt freshman.

Repped by Dotted Line Sports, Jackson played high school football at Portal (Ga.), where he was a four-star prospect. He was the No. 96 overall player and No. 7-ranked tight end from the 2024 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire.

The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.

Amir Jackson’s return to Florida marks a big win for new coach Jon Sumrall. He is preparing for his first season at the helm after replacing Billy Napier, and getting Jackson back is especially important considering one of the Gators’ top playmakers announced his plans to transfer.

Eugene “Tre” Wilson III said on Christmas Eve he plans to enter the portal with two years of eligibility remaining. He was a top target for DJ Lagway, who also plans to hit the open market, although injuries impacted his production this past season.

“I am forever grateful to God for granting me the strength and perseverance to pursue my dreams. From a young age, I aspired to attent the University of Florida, and achieving that goal has been an unforgettable experience,” Wilson wrote in an Instagram post. “I would like to express my sincere appreciation for Coach Billy Napier for recruiting me and providing the opportunity to be part of such an outstanding program — one that allowed me to compete at the highest level and play in front of thousands of passionate Florida fans in The Swamp.

“Wearing orange and blue for the past three years has been an honor. The experiences and memories in Gainesville have truly been remarkable. To my teammates, thank you for your dedication and showing me real brotherhood. To my family, I am deeply thankful for your unwavering support and guidance through every challenge and decision. After much prayer and consideration, I will be entering the transfer portal.”