Former Florida star Jac Caglianone to participate in MLB Home Run Derby

Florida has another former star headed to the MLB Home Run Derby. This time it’s Jac Caglianone who will compete for the honors of baseball’s top masher.

Caglianone announced his decision to participate on Wednesday, MLB.com reported. The 2026 T-Mobile Home Run Derby will take place on July 13 at 8 p.m. ET on Netflix, with coverage beginning an hour earlier.

Jac Caglianone has displayed rare power at the plate in his short stint in the majors with the Kansas City Roylas so far. In two seasons and 147 games, he has blasted 21 home runs. But it’s not so much his home run total as the manner in which he hits them that makes him such an attractive candidate to compete in one of baseball’s biggest events.

The exit velocity and max exit velocity for the former Florida product both rank near the best in Major League Baseball. His 77.2 mph average bat speed ranks sixth in the majors, according to MLB.com.

Earlier this season, Jac Caglianone hit a 444-foot drive. That moon shot came on June 21. The longest bomb of Caglianone’s career is a 466-foot monster on July 9, 2025.

Other Home Run Derby participants already announced include Junior Caminero and Ben Rice. They play for the Tampa Bay Rays and New York Yankees, respectively. Rice is making his Home Run Derby debut, like Jac Caglianone.

Should Caglianone have some success in the Home Run Derby it wouldn’t be the first time for a former Florida slugger. Pete Alonso is a titan in the event, having won it in 2019 and 2021.

Alonso played his college ball at Florida, suiting up for the Gators from 2014-16. He finished his college career with 23 home runs, hitting .316 across his three seasons.

Jac Caglianone, meanwhile, played at Florida from 2022-24. He launched 75 home runs, setting a new school record in the process.