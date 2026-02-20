Greg McElroy makes case for Florida as sleeper CFP team in 2026

Florida is entering Year 1 under new head coach Jon Sumrall and fans’ hopes are high. ESPN’s Greg McElroy isn’t tempering fans’ expectations. McElroy recently explained why he believes Florida could sneak into the College Football Playoff next season.

“There is some volatility when it comes to this team, but it does feel like there’s a plan,” McElroy said. “Now, Florida’s a sleeper because no one’s really talking about them as kind of a quick rise team, but the ingredients for an immediate jump are there.

“In the expanded playoff, Florida doesn’t need to win the SEC. They have to be good enough to beat good teams late and build a really good resume that gets them a chance to get within striking distance of the bracket. … If Florida can become a super disciplined team — which has not been the case the last couple years — with a very functional quarterback and more consistent line play, they can flip from being really up and down to very dangerous.”

Sumrall knows a thing or two about leading teams to the CFP. In the 2025 campaign, Sumrall led Tulane to its first ever CFP appearance. The Green Wave were one of two Group of Five programs to appear in the playoff.

Now, Sumrall is excited to bring a similar winning tradition to Florida. The Gators should have no shortage of talent.

Florida has already reeled in commitments from standout transfers such as wide receiver Eric Singleton Jr. and safety Cam Dooley this offseason via the NCAA transfer portal. At quarterback, Florida is expected to start Georgia Tech transfer Aaron Philo.

Philo spent two seasons at Georgia Tech as Haynes King‘s backup. Philo made eight total appearances and one start for the Yellow Jackets. He completed 59-of-his-102 pass attempts for 938 yards and two touchdowns compared to three interceptions.

Additionally, Philo recorded 16 carries for 95 yards and a score. Of course, life won’t be easy for the Gators. They’ll have showdowns against powerhouse programs such as Ole Miss, Texas, and Georgia. Nonetheless, McElroy believes some Jon Sumrall and Co. are up to the challenge.

“There are very few teams that you’d want to face in the playoff game less than the Florida Gators,” McElroy said. “That’s a physically confident Florida that feels like it finally has some legitimate alignment and some game breakers on the offensive side.”