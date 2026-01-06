Jacksonville State transfer defensive lineman Emmanuel Oyebadejo has committed to Florida, On3’s Steve Wiltfong has learned. Oyebadejo played the past two seasons with the Gamecocks, but redshirted in 2024 after suffering an injury.

This past season, the 6-foot-7, 315-pound defensive lineman finished with 43 total tackles, 4.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. He also added six tackles for loss and five passes defended while starting in all 14 games. He was named an All-Conference USA second team selection.

Oyebadejo is originally from Manchester, England, and moved to the United States after studying at the University of Exeter and Loreto College. He ranks as the No. 129 overall player and No. 12 defensive lineman to enter the transfer portal so far in the 2026 cycle according to On3.

So far, Florida has added 11 players through the transfer portal. Oyebadejo is the second defensive lineman, joining Baylor transfer DK Kalu.

Florida is coming off of a 4-8 finish this past year and fired coach Billy Napier seven games into the season. The Gators hired Tulane coach Jon Sumrall as his replacement and, with the portal in full swing, are focused on filling out the roster for his inaugural season.

The transfer addition of Emmanuel Oyebadejo is certainly an intriguing piece for a Florida defense that ranked 11th in the SEC this past season with 26 sacks per game. We’ll have to see where he fits in on defense with plenty more movement sure to happen as the roster fills out.

More on the transfer portal in 2026

The 15-day transfer portal this winter will be the only window, opening Jan. 2 and closing on Jan. 16. The NCAA opted to eliminate the spring transfer portal window for football, meaning this will be the only opportunity for student athletes to enter their names.

The move to a one-time-only portal is supposed to allow schools to finish their season with their entire team before the transfer portal opens. As has been the previous standard, athletes on College Football Playoff teams still playing would have 5 days beginning the day after their team’s final game to enter the transfer portal.

This season’s CFP semifinals are set for Jan. 8 and 9. The CFP national championship game is scheduled for Jan. 19 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.