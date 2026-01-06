Florida running back Jadan Baugh signed a deal to return to the Gators in 2026, On3 has learned. Baugh was undecided between the transfer portal and returning to Florida next season.

But, he’ll be in the fold under new coach Jon Sumrall in 2026. As a sophomore, Baugh broke out with 220 carries for 1,170 yards, eight touchdowns and 5.3 yards per carry. He added 33 catches for 210 yards and two touchdown receptions.

That was after a productive freshman season where he had 673 yards, seven touchdowns and a touchdown reception to boot. Expect him to be on the early Heisman lists once college football previews begin for the ’26 campaign.

On3’s Pete Nakos reported back in December that the school and staff were working tirelessly to keep Baugh out of the portal. Weeks later, they’ve succeeded.

The running back became the 10th Gator all-time to rush for 1,000 yards in a single season. Baugh hit those numbers following a 266-yard performance against Florida State.

Jadan Baugh returning to Florida under Jon Sumrall

That performance ranks second-most in a single game in program history. Baugh came in at third in the SEC for his 1,170 yards and No. 14 in all of FBS this season.

As Sumrall fleshes out his staff and roster, he promises to make it the best for the program. As he put it, he doesn’t hire friends.

“I don’t hire my friends. Honestly, when I took my first head coaching job, I lost some friends maybe, or at least for a little while,” Sumrall said. “They were like, ‘I thought we were buddies.’ I’m like, ‘We are. That doesn’t mean you’re the right fit here.’

“… I don’t hire a staff off of who are my buddies. I hire a staff based upon what is the absolute best group of people we can put together to serve and develop our players and win championships at that place. Every place is different. When I walk into a new place, the first thing I do is I assess what’s there.

“There will be some folks that stay. Then I may bring a few that have been around me. And, there’s gonna be some people that haven’t been here and haven’t been with me that need to be added to help us get the best group of people together to win championships and serve our players.”