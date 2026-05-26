Jason Williams renounces Florida legend status, calls out Tim Walton after ugly Super Regional

One day after offering an apology of sorts following a messy weekend of Super Regional softball action between Florida and Texas Tech, former NBA superstar Jason Williams struck a significantly different tone on the Wake Up Barstool program. He called out Florida softball coach Tim Walton, questioning the program’s leadership and urging young women considering UF to think long and hard about it.

He also seemed to renounce his status as a Florida legend. Williams, of course, played for the Gators for a partial season in 1997-98 before going on to become the No. 7 overall pick in the 1998 NBA Draft. When told “you are a Gators legend,” Williams cut in quickly.

“Was,” Williams said when referred to as a Florida legend. “Was.”

The bad blood between Williams and Florida fans developed early on during the Super Regional series. Williams’ daughter, Mia Williams, transferred from Florida to Texas Tech after starting for the Gators for two seasons.

She received a less-than-hospitable welcome in Gainesville. She was hit by a pitch five times in the series.

Mia Williams also helped Texas Tech immensely to the eventual Super Regional win, blasting a go-ahead, game-winning home run in Game 1 on Friday, then hitting a go-ahead home run on Sunday. After one, Jason Williams was seen taunting the crowd with Gator chomps.

“The best day of my life was the first win on Friday,” Williams said. “And then I never thought I could have a better day in my life until Sunday, we won the whole thing. And bro, winning takes care of anything. She could have went 0-for-32 in the series, as long as they won the series, that’s all that really mattered to me.

“I just hope the little girls that are thinking about going to the University of Florida really take a look into that organization and see how it’s ran before they make that decision.”

Jason Williams, who has occasionally been in attendance at Florida basketball games over the years, seemed to swear off the program as a whole. He was asked about that pointedly.

“The only time I’ll ever step foot on Gainesville’s campus again is if my daughter plays softball there again,” he said.

The Wake Up Barstool hosts then pressed him further. They noted he had another younger daughter who might be coming up through the ranks.

“Whatever NIL money she got from the University of Florida, I would ask you to help me double that so she will stay away, bro,” Williams said.

Finally, Jason Williams took a final stab at the leadership of the Florida softball program. Coach Tim Walton was ejected just before the conclusion of things on Sunday, and the teams refused to shake hands after the contest.

“It all comes from the leaders. The leadership, that’s where that stems from,” Williams said. “And their leader happened to get ejected from the game. And I personally think he got ejected because he didn’t want to shake hands. I’m not so sure about that, but that’s just a personal opinion. But like I said, man, hopefully after this interview and this show here today all this is put aside and we can just enjoy the Red Raiders going to the World Series.”