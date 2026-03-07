Jay Williams: Florida 'looks like the best team in the nation' entering postseason

For the second season in a row, the Florida Gators appear to be playing their best basketball at the right time. We saw Todd Golden‘s bunch carry momentum with them all the way through March into the first weekend of April. Eventually, a national championship came home to Gainesville. The goal of repeating the process began shortly after, now coming into fruition down the regular season’s stretch.

Debate all season has taken place regarding who college basketball’s best team is. ESPN’s Jay Williams has seen enough in recent days to declare his answer, rolling with the Gators.

“Last year, we saw Florida play around this time of the year,” Williams said at halftime of Florida-Kentucky. “And I think all of us pointed at them and said, ‘I think that’s the best team in the nation.’ Watching them play again after last week against Arkansas — I know we’re here at Duke, I know Arizona has something to say, I know Michigan has something to say. But that looks like the best team in the nation. It does. Again.”

Florida lost its SEC opener in Columbia, MO, before going on a five-game winning streak. Auburn picked them off in the O’Dome on Jan. 24 but ever since then, it’s been nothing but dominating performances. Ten consecutive for the Gators, looking to extend things to 11 inside Rupp Arena. And at halftime, they are sitting in a solid place to do so.

Even through all this, there is still a battle taking place to get a one-seed. On3’s James Fletcher had Florida behind UConn entering Saturday’s games, explaining as such in Bracketology Insights. But a UConn loss to Marquette potentially changes things ahead of conference tournament week. Florida could get bumped up to the one-line as the fourth overall team in Bracketology, assuming results hold in Lexington.

Williams might not care where Florida is placed on Selection Sunday. His eyes tell him the Gators are currently the best team in the nation. Finding a way to beat them in the SEC and NCAA Tournaments is going to be difficult, even for top teams. A mix of talent and postseason experience exists.

Nashville will be the first test, already locking up the No. 1 overall seed. Cutting down the nets inside Bridgestone Arena would make it two years in a row for Florida. Of course, doing so in Indianapolis on a Monday night is the overall goal.