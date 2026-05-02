Jeremy Fowler: Anthony Richardson, Colts 'still holding out hope for a trade'

The Indianapolis Colts and Anthony Richardson are still holding out hope for a trade prior to the 2026 season, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. The team already declined to pick up his fifth-year option, signaling the end of this partnership.

Richardson was the No. 4 overall pick out of Florida in the 2023 NFL Draft, but injuries and struggles have steered his career in a different direction. Indianapolis didn’t quite get the tantalizing talent they were promised when they selected the former Gators’ QB.

Richardson, barring an injury to starter Daniel Jones, will be the backup for the Colts again. So at this point, he wants a fresh start and Fowler gave an idea as to where he could go.

“Yeah, so the Colts and Anthony Richardson are still holding out hope for a trade,” Fowler said on SportsCenter. “Nothing has materialized yet, but a trade is still on the table. He would still like to play somewhere else in 2026. Of course, in the last resort, he can stay in Indy as a primary backup, but I’m told that Richardson would like to be in a new system that’s similar to Sean McVay, Kyle Shanahan, Matt LaFleur in Green Bay.”

Fowler pointed out Green Bay could be the most logical spot. The raw potential is there for Richardson, but nothing’s panned out in his three seasons.

“Green Bay is the most logical spot I would say that Richardson is eyeing, because they have a clear cut opening behind Jordan Love in that QB2, QB3 spot. So Richardson could maybe slide in there. Part of the issue here is he’s a first round pick, top five pick, so he’s got guaranteed money on his deal, about $5 million or so in 2026. The Colts and a new team would probably have to work out some sort of arrangement as to who pays who.”

Richardson was always a risky choice in the NFL Draft, as he truly played just one full season of college football at Florida. The Miami native attempted 64 passes for the Gators in 2021, but did not evolve into Florida‘s starting quarterback until the 2022 season.

That year, Richardson passed for 2,549 yards and 17 touchdowns with nine interceptions. The Gators finished with a disappointing 6-7 record after opening the season with a win over No. 7 Utah, but this didn’t affect Richardson’s draft stock.

In three years as a pro., Richardson’s played 17 games, starting 15 of them He has 2,400 yards, 11 touchdowns, 13 interceptions, a 50.6% completion percentage, 634 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns.