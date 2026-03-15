Joe Lunardi breaks down Florida’s No. 1 seed fate after Vanderbilt loss

Although Florida ended the regular season with 11 consecutive wins, it will not head into the NCAA Tournament on a winning streak. After holding off Kentucky in the SEC Tournament Quarters on Friday, the Gators were dominated in Saturday’s Semifinals by Vanderbilt 91-74.

The loss for Todd Golden‘s team marked its first since Jan. 24 (Auburn). Over that span, the Gators had risen from the No. 3-4 seed range to one of the teams vying for a No. 1 seed. Following the loss to Vanderbilt, ESPN’s Joe Lunardi broke down Florida‘s No. 1 seed hopes on Sunday morning’s SportsCenter.

“Even when you lose, if everyone else you’re competing with loses, we end up in the same place,” Lunardi said. “It’s like a race where everybody is going backwards. Florida is the winner of that race. They had a pretty good, healthy lead for that fourth No. 1 seed. They are going to be the fourth No. 1 seed, and they’ll be in the South. They’ll see their name come up fourth on the Selection Show tonight.

“If there’s a negative for the Gators, it’s that their No. 2 is very likely to be the same Houston Cougars team lose the Big 12 Final to Arizona. That Region will be contested in Houston, so we could have a rematch of last year’s National Championship Game between the Gators and the Cougars. This time, it would take place in Houston’s backyard.”

Florida benefited from losses to Houston and UConn on Saturday

As Lunardi touched on, Florida was very fortunate that the chips fell its way in defeat. Houston and UConn, the other two teams still in contention for a No. 1 seed, both lost as well in their respective Conference Championship games on Saturday. Houston fell to Arizona 79-74 in the Big 12 Championship Game, while UConn was dominated 72-52 by St. John’s in the Big East Championship Game.

Just hours away from the Selection Show, it appears as if Florida is indeed primed to earn a No. 1 seed for the second consecutive season. The Gators have never accomplished that previously, as they seek back-to-back National Championships. Boasting one of the best front courts in recent college basketball history (Rueben Chinyelu, Alex Condon, and Thomas Haugh), Florida has as good of a shot as anyone to cut down the nets once again.

As Lunardi mentioned, however, it would likely have to go through Houston once again to accomplish this feat. The two programs met in last season’s National Championship game, where the Gators came out on top 65-63 following Emanuel Sharp‘s crucial turnover with no time remaining.