Joe Lunardi 'bullish' on UF, breaks down where Gators stack up in NCAA Tournament projections

The No. 17 Florida basketball team is coming off a huge win over Alabama this weekend. The win kept the Gators right in the thick of the SEC title race.

It also helped boost the program’s NCAA Tournament profile quite a bit. So where might the defending national champions find themselves on the bracket when it eventually debuts?

ESPN analyst Joe Lunardi joined College Basketball Live on Tuesday evening to discuss Florida’s profile. He opened with where the Gators currently slot in.

“Well they came into the week as the weakest of our No. 3 seeds and last night Kansas climbed above them, so Florida is 13th overall, on the 4 line,” Lunardi said. “But if they run the table and win the SEC, they could be a 2. And we’ve seen this from them, just a year ago.”

The rest of Florida’s SEC slate looks fairly navigable; there’s only one game left against a ranked opponent. But the start right now is tricky.

Florida will take on league-leading Texas A&M on Saturday. That game is on the road, so it’ll be highly valued in the metrics. More importantly, it should determine the leader in the conference race at the midpoint.

Lunardi further broke down just where the Gators could end up in the NCAA Tournament bracket. There are a lot of possibilities.

“First weekend of February last year they scored 44 points and got hammered at Tennessee,” Lunardi said. “And then, of course, they were cutting down the nets two months later. As you say, they’re averaging over 92 points per game during this stretch, winning by 22 a game.

“The metrics are starting to look a little bit like last year, so I’m bullish on the Gators.”

Florida will return to action this weekend against Texas A&M in a game that tips off at 8:30 p.m. ET Saturday on the SEC Network. The team will then go on the road again for a game at Georgia on Feb. 11.