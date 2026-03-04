Joe Lunardi evaluates Florida's chances to earn a No. 1 seed in NCAA Tournament

As the regular season comes to a conclusion this week, teams are making their final cases for NCAA Tournament seeding. And for Florida that means a potential shot at a No. 1 seed.

ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi broke down the chances the Gators are able to reach the top seed line. It will be a challenge, he said.

“I think it’s one chance in three,” Lunardi said during an appearance at halftime of a game between South Carolina and Tennessee on Tuesday night. “There’s one spot that’s not spoken for completely. We know Duke, we know Michigan, we know Arizona. They’re not going anywhere. They could lose out and they’re going to be 1-seeds. UConn – weaker conference, fewer opportunities for big-time wins.”

Florida has been on an absolute roll of late, clinching a share of the SEC title on Saturday with a 111-77 demolition of Arkansas. The team has won 14 of its last 15 heading into tonight’s game against Mississippi State.

UConn, though, can also make a strong case. And Florida might need some help to get to a No. 1 seed.

“I’m not saying [UConn is] not good enough to be a 1-seed, and they have a neutral-court win, so tie goes to the runner here,” Lunardi said. “Florida has to really pass them, and that probably means winning the SEC Tournament.”

For now, Florida will probably settle for clinching the SEC title outright with a win over Mississippi State, all while getting forward Thomas Haugh healthy. Haugh will not play in that contest after suffering an ankle injury a week ago.

His absence is believed to be precautionary, which is important because he’s a key figure for the Gators. Haugh is the team’s leading scorer, averaging 17.1 points per game. His impact goes far beyond just the scoring, though, as he does all the little things for the Gators.

In addition to his scoring total, Haugh averages 6.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks per game. He can fill up the stat sheet.

Florida and Mississippi State were set to tip off at 8 p.m. ET. The game is being carried on the SEC Network.