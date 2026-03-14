Florida will not sweep the SEC championships after the league’s regular season champions fell in the SEC Tournament 91-74 to Vanderbilt on Saturday. The Gators were hoping to secure a No. 1 seed with a win — but could that be in jeopardy after the loss?

According to ESPN’s Joe Lunardi, he believes Florida is safe atop the South region after splitting their games in Nashville. They remain on the top line over the likes of UConn and Houston — particularly the Huskies despite UConn holding a win over the Gators.

“I think Florida is still going to be the No. 1 seed in the South and fourth overall. I’m going to be tempted by this, particularly given the head-to-head win that UConn has over Florida, but this is where the term body of work really comes into play. The committee will have already had this discussion, having seeded the top lines already, which is important, (what) they could go back and change, but they’ve done this already.

“Florida was the outright champion of a far stronger league. UConn finished second in a far weaker league. I know the UConn and Big East people won’t want to hear that, but I fully expect that Florida is going to be the No. 1 seed in the South tomorrow night.”

Florida drops to 26-7 with the loss. However, coming in they had won their last 11 Quad 1 games in a row after losing four of its first five against similar opponents. The Gators had were playing as well, if not better than any team in the country heading into the SEC Tournament after winning the league by three whole games.

“The committee over the years, for all the slings and arrows that they take, they’re very good at not overreacting to a single result,” Lunardi said. “And that’s what we’re often guilty of (as) the folks in our seats. And I think they’re going to end up keeping Florida right where they are.”

The full men’s bracket will be revealed on Sunday at 6 p.m. ET. CBS will carry the national broadcast.

It’s worth noting that Houston, currently projected on the No. 2 seed line, plays for a Big 12 Championship against projected No. 1 seed Arizona. Though, it seems Lunardi is keeping Florida ahead in his projections as it stands.