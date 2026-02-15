Joe Lunardi moves Florida to two-seed after Kentucky win, gets bumped down later in evening

Todd Golden entered Saturday with one goal — beating Kentucky at home. Florida got the job done and continues to be in sole possession of first place in the SEC regular season title race. There are bigger goals in mind for the Gators, though, looking to repeat as national champions.

In order to perform well in the NCAA Tournament, seeding is quite important. Some movement on where Florida stands, at least from Joe Lunardi’s perspective, came thanks to the Kentucky win. At first, Lunardi moved the Gators up to a two-seed, citing the victory.

“GATORS CHOMPING: Florida stays hot and, for now, surpasses Purdue for the last 2-seed on the board,” Lunardi said via X. He posted the graphic at 6:20 p.m. ET.

But the one issue in this scenario is that Purdue had yet to play. The Boilermakers were still scheduled to take the court on Saturday and did so in Iowa City. Matt Painter got an important road win to bring the winning streak to four after a three-game skid. Purdue might be back to playing its best basketball.

They are also back on the two-line because of the victory. Lunardi moved Purdue back up, sliding Florida down to a three-seed. Now, Florida is the No. 9 team overall on the seed list for Lunardi, while Purdue is at No. 8.

Some fans might be frustrated by this, and rightfully so. However, some more movement is likely coming over the next week. Florida has to feel good about its two matchups, facing non-NCAA Tournament teams in South Carolina and Ole Miss. Everyone will expect the Gators to come away with another pair of wins.

Purdue has a tougher road in front of them. Michigan comes to Mackey Arena on Tuesday evening, with tip-off scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET. The Wolverines should walk into the building as the new No. 1 team in the country per the AP poll and already occupy the spot for Lunardi. Flash forward a few days, a massive rivalry game vs. Indiana takes place, an opponent Purdue has already lost to.

If Florida can push through and win the SEC, seeding likely takes care of itself. Putting together another run in Nashville only helps the equation. Unfortunately, some disappointment with the movement on Saturday, even after a solid Kentucky victory at home. There is still plenty of time between now and Selection Sunday, though.