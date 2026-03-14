Joe Lunardi reveals what Florida needs to secure No. 1 seed in NCAA Tournament

Selection Sunday is one day away, and as it stands, the Florida Gators are expected to be a No. 1 seed. However, it’s not set in stone — yet.

ESPN’s Joe Lunardi explained that Florida and UConn remain in contention for the last spot on the NCAA Tournament’s top line heading into Saturday. He revealed that the Gators may only be 40 minutes away from etching their name alongside the likes of Duke, Arizona and Michigan.

“I think If Florida wins this semifinal today and reaches the championship game, they will have locked up the fourth No. 1 seed,” Lunardi said on ESPN’s College GameDay. “We’re told that all the games matter until the very end on Sunday afternoon. I think the reality of the process is Florida has gapped UConn, and even more so, Houston.

“Barring something really unusual today in the SEC tournament, Florida is going to be the number one seed in the south. Their No. 2 is going to be the hometown (Houston) Cougars.

UConn was seen by many as the fourth No. 1 seed before it lost to a 12-win Marquette team on the road during the regular season finale. While the Huskies are playing for a Big East Championship against St. John’s on Saturday, the loss against the Golden Eagles counts as the only blemish on UConn’s Quad 2 resume.

However, the SEC Tournament has presented an interesting scenario for the Gators. They take on Vanderbilt in the semifinals of the SEC Tournament and the winner plays either Arkansas or Ole Miss in the championship game.

If Ole Miss pulls off the upset against the Razorbacks and Florida takes care of business against the Commodores, the Gators would play the Rebels on Sunday. If Ole Miss, as the 15-seed in the SEC Tournament, somehow runs the gauntlet and wins the SEC Tournament, it would serve as a Quad 2 loss for the Gators.

Despite this, Lunardi appears firm that the Gators can lock up a No. 1 seed alongside Duke, Arizona and Michigan with a win over Vanderbilt on Sunday. Tip-off is set for 1 p.m. ET live on ESPN.