Jon Sumrall addresses DJ Lagway transfer from Florida, sheds slight on conversations

After Jon Sumrall took over at Florida, the big question was whether DJ Lagway would remain the Gators’ quarterback. However, On3 reported Dec. 15 that Lagway was entering the portal, and Sumrall addressed that decision.

Sumrall reflected on both his evaluations and conversations with Lagway after taking the Florida job. He said the two talked about the culture Sumrall was building in Gainesville as he arrived from Tulane, but Lagway ultimately chose to enter the transfer portal. On3’s Pete Nakos has more intel on where his recruitment stands.

Sumrall confirmed the decision to transfer was solely Lagway’s and voiced support for the former Florida quarterback, wherever he ends up. Of course, he added the only time he wouldn’t cheer for him would be a potential game against the Gators.

“I love DJ,” Sumrall said on Outkick Hot Mic. “I think DJ’s a tremendous young man. The time I got to spend with him, and the research and homework I did on him, nobody would ever say, ‘DJ Lagway, not a good person.’ Everybody’s like, man, great person. Obviously, a talented football player. You’ve seen, his good has been very good. I’ve watched him with my own two eyes. Think the world of him.

“When I met with DJ, I just said, ‘Hey, look, man. This culture is going to be built on toughness and love of football. If you fit that, great. If you don’t, then that’s not going to be good.’ I said, ‘Let’s talk through what this is going to look like moving forward. Would love to have you stay here, if you’re comfortable with some ground rules that are laid out.’ It was his decision to leave. He was not forced out of here, by any stretch of the imagination. I’m for him being successful wherever he goes next – unless we play against him at some point.”

Jon Sumrall: ‘I hope DJ ends up in a great situation’

DJ Lagway’s future was a key question after Florida’s coaching change. The former Five Star Plus+ recruit entered his sophomore season with high expectations after showing flashes as a freshman. However, he had an up-and-down go, throwing for 2,264 yards and 16 touchdowns, to 14 interceptions.

In the meantime, Lagway will still have a fan in Jon Sumrall. He compared it to the situation at Tulane last year when Darian Mensah left for Duke, although the Green Wave got the last word during the regular season. Sumrall said he’s still in Mensah’s

“I’m for DJ,” Sumrall said. “I’ve had players I’ve coached that left me. Darian Mensah was my quarterback at Tulane in 2024. I hope Darian Mensah has great success his entire career – unless I coach against him. Then, I want him to lose. We did that last year. We played against Darian. You know what he did? He lost.

“So I’m for everyone I’ve been around. I’m not against guys. I hope DJ ends up in a great situation and he can be extremely successful and have a great career. I hate that it didn’t work out here. I would’ve loved to have had the opportunity to coach him. He just felt like maybe it wasn’t the right fit, so we’ve all moved on.”