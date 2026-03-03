Jon Sumrall confirms Florida will have a serious quarterback competition in 2026

Analysts are projecting Georgia Tech transfer quarterback Aaron Philo to start for Florida next season. However, during an appearance on Another Dooley Noted Podcast, new Gators head coach Jon Sumrall emphasized that Florida’s QB1 hasn’t been determined yet.

“A lot of people have some sort of assumption that one guy’s the frontrunner. We haven’t taken a snap yet,” Sumrall said. “Here’s the deal. When I meet with players all the time, you know who’s promised a starting job? Nobody, like ever, in recruiting or returners.

“In 2022, we won the conference championship at Troy. Gunnar Watson was my quarterback. He’s from Taylor County, Georgia. Love Gunnar to death. He got told as soon as the last game was over, ‘Hey, you gotta go earn it again.’ I’m not promising anything. I’m gonna bring in a quarterback to compete with you, probably. You gotta go do it. So there’s constant competition.”

Tramell Jones Jr. will likely be Philo’s largest competition for Florida’s starting spot behind center. Jones only appeared in two games for the Gators last season and will be a redshirt freshman in the 2026 campaign.

In his limited action, Jones completed 21-of-his-35 pass attempts (60%) for 191 total yards and two touchdowns without throwing an interception. Jones was a four-star prospect and the No. 21 QB in the 2025 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

Philo will be a redshirt sophomore next season and has eight career appearances. He served as Haynes King‘s backup at Georgia Tech. Philo recorded one start during his two seasons with the Yellow Jackets.

In the start, Philo completed 21-of-his-28 pass attempts (75%) for 373 yards and a touchdown while throwing one interception. The Yellow Jackets defeated Gardner-Webb in a 59-12 blowout. Jon Sumrall has liked what he’s seen from his quarterback room thus far this offseason.

“You’re always competing. I don’t know how anybody has a leader in a clubhouse or in any job when we haven’t taken a practice rep,” Sumrall said. “I’m excited about watching all those guys compete.

“I think they’ve done a really good job competing with each other to this point, encouraging each other, challenging each other, pushing each other. But yeah, every job on our team is open for grabs.”