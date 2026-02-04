Jon Sumrall cracks Tim Tebow joke amid NCAA eligibility controversies

Just hours after the news that Tennessee has obtained a temporary restraining order for quarterback Joey Aguilar that would potentially allow him to gain a sixth year of eligibility, Florida is thinking about getting creative on that front. New coach Jon Sumrall outlined a totally serious plan for reporters on Wednesday morning.

The new Florida head coach is looking for a new quarterback after incumbent starter DJ Lagway transferred to Baylor. To that end, Sumrall is toying with the idea of using the court system.

“We’re going to file a temporary restraining order to bring back Tim Tebow,” Jon Sumrall said. “I don’t know what the hell is going on with all of that. We’ll see if Tebow gets his years back.”

Tim Tebow, of course, has already burned through all of his eligibility. He famously returned to school for his senior season after winning his second national title with the program.

Florida didn’t quite win it all in 2009, Tebow’s senior year, even after going undefeated in the regular season. The program lost to Alabama at the beginning of the Nick Saban dynasty in the SEC Championship Game that year, coming up short of the perfect season Tebow was looking for.

Florida fans and Jon Sumrall, obviously, would love to have someone like Tebow back. Of course, Sumrall was being perfectly tongue-in-cheek with his comments.

Still, others are taking that tack and having some success. Aguilar could very well end up eligible for the Volunteers next fall if things continue to progress his way in the courts.

Joey Aguilar wins temporary restraining order

Of course, Florida and Jon Sumrall won’t have to face Tennessee or Joey Aguilar next fall, regardless of how the court decisions play out. Florida and Tennessee will take a break from their annual date due to the new SEC scheduling model.

But for Tennessee, Aguilar’s temporary restraining order was the first step in a potential return for 2026. Aguilar filed the lawsuit earlier this week to fight for a sixth year of eligibility and the ability to return to Tennessee in 2026, rather than having to go pro at this time. Now, it appears he is one step closer to doing so.

“After a breakout season as the Volunteers’ quarterback in 2025, the NCAA is blocking Aguilar from playing a fourth year of Division I football – depriving Tennessee of a gifted quarterback and robbing Aguilar of millions in compensation,” Aguilar’s complaint says. Aguilar transferred from UCLA to Tennessee prior to the 2025 season.

Aguilar played his fifth season of college football this past season. However, the first two were spent at the junior college level. He played for Diablo Valley Community College in central California before transferring to Appalachian State for his first two seasons of Division I college football.

He’d end up with the Volunteers in 2025, and is now seeking a fourth season at the D-I level. If he wins the suit and is granted an extra year of eligibility, 2026 would be Aguilar’s his sixth season overall.

On3’s Nick Kosko also contributed to this report.