Jon Sumrall details plan to build Florida back to historic standards

Florida is one of several college football programs that made an offseason coaching change. It’s one of the few that have won national championships in the past.

For new coach Jon Sumrall, there is no ambiguity in terms of expectations. He knows exactly why he was brought to Gainesville, Fla.

“Championship’s the standard here. That’s why I came here,” Sumrall said on the Crane & Company Podcast. “When I was going through the process of taking this job, they don’t want to be average here. They’re not average at anything, any sport here. Every sport we have here on campus is wildly successful.

“So there’s a lot of high-level success here in every sport program. And that’s one of the things that excited me, was winners want to be around winners and we’ve got a lot of winners on this campus.”

Crain & Company would poke and prod a bit at what Sumrall has to do to be successful at Florida. The podcast hosts wanted to get his blueprint.

It might be a little early to see the full vision. After all, Sumrall hasn’t coached a game yet. But the work he’s doing in leading up to those fall Saturdays is key.

“It starts with getting the right people on your roster, right, your staff,” Sumrall said. “This game’s about people. It’s a player-driven game. So get the right guys on the roster, build the roster the right way for long-term sustainability to compete at a really high level.”

For the most part, Sumrall has already completed that process. There might be a late addition or two, but he did a nice job stabilizing the Florida roster with the likes of Jadan Baugh, Vernell Brown III, Dallas Wilson, Myles Graham and Jayden Woods being retained.

So now the work begins in earnest. And Sumrall will be quick to tell you Florida has plenty of that ahead.

“What does it take for us? We’ve got a lot of work to do,” he said. “To your point, I think the culture of your program is built through the weight room. The toughness of your program is built in there. That’s sort of how we’ve established what we’ve done at the last two places I’ve been.

“And then, really, I think this day and age, the other component that gets lost is how do you create connectivity with all the transient movement of rosters and players, getting to know each other and getting to care about each other? Because I’m a firm believer that teams that go far, they care about each other, they’re connected to each other, they fight for each other.”