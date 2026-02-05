New Florida coach Jon Sumrall walked into a wholly different situation when he took over in Gainesville. Previously, at Tulane, the landscape was very, very different.

Sumrall had his starting quarterback, Darian Mensah, poached by Duke ahead of the 2025 season. His roster was gutted by transfer portal defections like that.

At Florida, though? The Gators weren’t perfect with retention, but they kept their top five players by most accounts, including 1,000-yard running back Jadan Baugh.

“It was more fun than losing everybody,” Sumrall said Wednesday. “Last year at Tulane, we started the season and we had our left tackle and left guard that were starters back. We had a D-lineman, a linebacker, and a safety. So five total. And I’m like, ‘I don’t know how we’re going to win seven games,’ much less what we did.”

To some extent, avoiding the transfer portal mayhem is simply impossible. Jon Sumrall, even being at a program like Florida, is going to face some turnover from year to year.

You’re not going to retain every player you want. That’s just unrealistic. So then, to Sumrall, it becomes about how you approach it.

“I think I really, I’m comfortable in certain situations, where some people are probably like how do you do this?” Sumrall said. “I’m like, ‘It’ll be fine, just coach, it’ll work out. Just coach the guys.’ There will be a sign that gets put up in my office pretty soon that will say nothing but, ‘Coach the team.’ That’s all I’m really worried about is coach the team.”

Still, the reality is that Florida lost far fewer players than Jon Sumrall lost at Tulane. Shoot, Florida lost fewer standout players this cycle than the program had in previous years.

Most around the Florida program will tell you that the retention of guys like Baugh, receivers Vernell Brown III and Dallas Wilson, and defenders Myles Graham and Jayden Woods, were the most important part of this offseason. The Gators are in position to compete in Year 1 of the Jon Sumrall era.

“We’re going to lose players at times even at Florida,” Sumrall noted. “There’s guys that left that I would have loved for them to have stayed. But they didn’t feel like it was maybe the right fit or they needed a change of scenery or whatever.

“It does feel nice to at least have some resourcing to be competitive and go retain guys and maybe in the open market you go acquire guys or add guys. You ask any coach, I think they’d tell you, ‘How much is enough?’ There’s never enough. You always want more. I feel better with more good players.”