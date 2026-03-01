In October last year, the NCAA adopted a single portal window from Jan. 2-16. Though most teams’ seasons are over by the new window’s opening, teams in the College Football Playoff must prepare for their postseason games while simultaneously recruiting in the portal.

New Florida head coach Jon Sumrall would like to see this scheduling issue change. During an appearance on The Triple Option podcast, Sumrall recommended the NCAA to begin the season earlier, so CFP teams aren’t at a disadvantage when the portal opens.

“I’d love to get the calendar shifted back to where the national championship game was closer to January 1,” Sumrall said. “I realize, because of TV and the NFL games in December, we’ve moved some of this back. I love the expanded playoff. I’m great with it. It doesn’t bother me at all that there’s maybe more access.

“When Urban [Meyer] was coaching, you had two losses, and you were out. Now, what’s changed in our world, obviously, we’ve gone to nine SEC games, which has made this league even more brutal, almost. Not that it was easy before. I do think if we could start the season, maybe everybody week zero, start the playoff a little earlier. Those sort of things, I think, would be helpful to get the end of the championship season closer to January 1.”

The single transfer portal in January is a stark contrast to the previous two-window system. Before the change, there was a window in both the winter and spring.

Players could search for a new home after spending all of spring practice with a team. Further, coaches could poach players who impressed in another program’s spring game.

The system caused numerous programs to do away with their spring game traditions, and created a general sense of tampering paranoia across the college football landscape. While Jon Sumrall didn’t dislike the spring window as much as many other coaches, he believes it was best to establish a single portal window.

“I’m not mad at the one portal window because what I do like about it is it allows me to know in January, I got my team,” Sumrall said. “I’m able to callous that team, like Coach said earlier, from the jump, and there is no April, May roster movement.

“The only frustrating part there is I was very successful my first year at Troy and at Tulane in a lot of parts because of that second portal window. What I got to do is, go through spring practice to find out where I still had some holes or deficiencies. … I’m OK with it for the long haul of college football, because I do think calming down it being free agency almost year-round, is good.”