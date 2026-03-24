Jon Sumrall has no misperception about where he stood in the pecking order of head coaching candidates among Florida fans during last winter’s college coaching carousel. But that’s not stopping him from hitting the ground running in Gainesville.

In fact, while talking about Jaguars head coach Liam Coen‘s inauspicious start to his tenure in Jacksonville — anybody remember his infamous “Duvaaaalll” gaffe? — during Tuesday morning’s Spring press conference, Sumrall once again acknowledged the reality that he wasn’t the preferred choice of the Gators fanbase either.

“It’s kind of like my start here, nobody wanted me hired here either, everybody wanted some other guy,” Sumrall said Tuesday morning. “But, you know, it’s working out OK so far. We’ll see.”

Sumrall is referring to Florida’s reported flirtations with new LSU head coach Lane Kiffin, who was college football’s most coveted coaching candidate during last year’s wild coaching carousel. Kiffin was allegedly fielding interest from as many as five programs at once before ultimately opting to leave Ole Miss for Baton Rouge ahead of the Rebels’ 2025 College Football Playoff run.

Once it became clear Kiffin favored LSU, Florida moved on to its next option — Jon Sumrall, then-Tulane head coach who was also leading his team into its first-ever CFP appearance. Sumrall was named the Gators’ 31st head football coach on Nov. 30, the same day Kiffin confirmed his move to Baton Rouge.

Of course, this isn’t the first time Sumrall has mentioned Kiffin in a press conference since landing in Gainesville. In fact, he brought up LSU’s new head man during his introductory press conference.

Jon Sumrall explains Lane Kiffin press conference joke, reveals real conversation

Sumrall and Kiffin have had a strong relationship for years. And that is why Sumrall made a joke about the former Ole Miss head coach at his introductory press conference.

“And I do want to be very direct on one thing … Lane Kiffin and I have been going through the same thing and we’ve talked a lot. We were both in agreement that I was the right man for this job,” Sumrall joked Dec. 1. “So, he co-signed on that.”

Sumrall joined On3’s JD PicKell during an early March episode of The Hard Count with JD PicKell and explained that joke while diving into his relationship with Kiffin and his late father, Monty.

“We didn’t agree that I should take this job, but we did talk,” Sumrall told PicKell. “Lane and I have a good relationship. Lots of respect for Lane. He’s had great success, most recently at Ole Miss. He and I have had an open line of communication for a while. In my first game as a head coach (Troy in 2022), we played at Ole Miss. Monty, postgame, came over and spent some time with me in our locker room and that connection was real for me. I’ve got a ton of respect for Monty’s career, and some of the things he told me that day as a first-time head coach made a tremendous impact on me.”

— On3’s Daniel Hager contributed to this report.