Jon Sumrall opens up on personal conversations he had about leaving Tulane for Florida

It was a wild coaching carousel cycle, one that saw Lane Kiffin leave an SEC program ready to make a deep playoff run for a conference rival. It also saw Tulane coach Jon Sumrall make the jump to a much bigger program, landing at Florida.

But it certainly wasn’t a guarantee that Sumrall, who was one of the hottest up-and-coming names in the cycle, would leave the Green Wave. In fact, other jobs didn’t really pique his interest.

In a sit-down on Next Up with Adam Breneman, Sumrall broke down his process when deciding on whether to leave Tulane. It wasn’t clear-cut.

“I was sitting at my kitchen table with my wife, a Wednesday night leading into our last regular-season game,” Sumrall said. “And kind of sat down and laid a lot of things out. To be quite honest with you, we laid some of the situations out really initially, Tulane vs. the other place. Then, Tulane vs. the next place. Then Tulane vs. maybe another place… I’m not going to get into all the details of who they were.”

Among the jobs that Sumrall was publicly linked to were Auburn and then, should it open, Ole Miss. Of course, Florida was also in the mix, though the Gators were initially waiting out Kiffin themselves.

For his part, Sumrall was patient. He just laid out the pros and cons of each place that was considering him.

“And really what I did is I went through that process,” he said. “There was a couple that I was like, ‘I think I might just stay at Tulane.’ It wasn’t a knock at those places, it was just about, ‘Man, I want to do it the way I like to do it.’ And we were very confident and comfortable with where we were. I love the city of New Orleans, I love Tulane.”

But if Sumrall was hesitant to make a move, Florida did a great job easing his concerns. As time would tell, that was the move.

“My wife and I sit down, we’re like, ‘This situation or this? Stay at Tulane. This situation or this? Stay at Tulane,'” He said. “Then finally we get to the one I’m at now and my wife even said like, ‘I think this is the one you’re being called to because of how they’ve shown you they want you.’ So as it unfolded, maybe not what anybody thought was going to happen early in the process, but that’s what we felt led to do. And could not be more grateful for the opportunity to be here. Have loved every minute of my time here. We’ve got a lot of work to do, but that’s how the process played out.”

Sumrall further explained just why he settled on Florida. Resources, tradition, access to talent… all of that played a part. But maybe not as much as one other factor.

“I think it starts with, man, where do you feel supported and where do you feel like they want you for who you are?” Sumrall said. “I don’t care if I coach at my high school, at Troy, at Tulane or the University of Florida. Like I ain’t changing for anybody. If you like me, that’s good for you and if you hate me I’m sorry. But I’m not smart enough to have more than one personality. So I’m not going to be any different.”