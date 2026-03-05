Jon Sumrall recalls 'humbling' encounter with live alligator in the Swamp

Jon Sumrall had the opportunity to meet a live alligator inside Ben-Hill Griffin Stadium over the weekend. The viral moment wasn’t one that the Florida head coach had been expecting, either.

According to Sumrall, he was unaware of the photo shoot taking place until the day before — when his wife told him. Speaking to On3’s JD PicKell, Sumrall relived his first one-on-one encounter with a gator inside the Swamp. It’s safe to say the news caught him off guard.

“She somehow found (out) from either my administrative team or my operations team before I did,” Sumrall explained. “She’s like, ‘Hey, you know you’re gonna see an alligator tomorrow.’ I’m like, ‘What? What are you talking about?”

According to Sumrall, he walked onto the field at Ben-Hill Griffin Stadium expecting to see a baby alligator. Something cute — perhaps with its mouth closed shut. You can imagine the shock Sumrall felt when he met Helena, a seven-footer from a nearby gator farm.

“I’m like, ‘Hang on, how many feet?,” he asked. “‘I’m supposed to get how close?'”

The photoshoot would go off without a hitch — at first. Everything went fine until Sumrall let his guard down.

One moment was captured on video by the Florida Gators football team on social media where Helena snaps her head back toward Sumrall, whose reaction was posted for everyone to see.

“At one point when I got very comfortable, I was probably like, four or five feet away,” Sumrall recalled. “When that that alligator decided was going to hiss and snap real fast, kind of turned and be like, it let me know, hey, don’t mess with me.

“It was a very humbling experience seeing an animal like that. It was pretty powerful, pretty neat to be in that environment. … I think we have a unique mascot, and seeing it up close, live in person or in animal — whoa. Pretty impressive.”

Sumrall will be leading a full team of live Gators into the Swamp this fall, looking to return Florida to the forefront of college football. First, Florida will be hosting the Orange & Blue spring game on April 11.